Over 130 rides and side stalls have taken over a section of the Esplanade for six days of thrills.

Provost Jim Leishman formally opened the 2024 event, paying tribute to the Showmen’s Guild which brings it to town each year to mark the start of its summer season.

The market, which is the longest street fair in Europe, runs from Dunelm Mill at the bottom of Nicol Street, along to Morrison’s. The six day long spectacle kicked off this afternoon and runs until n Monday, April 22.

Provost Jim Leishman opened the Links Market and then went on a tour of the stalls - and won a few prizes (Pic: Fife Free Press)

Visitors can also look out for a number of top rides such as Wilmot’s Attractions Freak Out, the Atmos Fear and the Move It Tagada.