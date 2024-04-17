Links Market: watch our video from the opening of the 2024 market in Kirkcaldy
Over 130 rides and side stalls have taken over a section of the Esplanade for six days of thrills.
Provost Jim Leishman formally opened the 2024 event, paying tribute to the Showmen’s Guild which brings it to town each year to mark the start of its summer season.
The market, which is the longest street fair in Europe, runs from Dunelm Mill at the bottom of Nicol Street, along to Morrison’s. The six day long spectacle kicked off this afternoon and runs until n Monday, April 22.
Visitors can also look out for a number of top rides such as Wilmot’s Attractions Freak Out, the Atmos Fear and the Move It Tagada.
Opening times: Wednesday, 17 April 2024, 2.00pm to 10.30pm; Thursday, 18 April 2024, 1.00pm to 10.30pm; Friday, 19 April 2024, 1.00pm to 11.00pm; Saturday, 20 April 2024, 1.00pm to 11.00pm; Sunday, 21 April 2024, 1.00pm to 9.00pm; Monday, 22 April 2024, 1.00pm to 10.00pm
