Links Market: when does it open, where to park, what roads are closed

The Links Market is back in Kirkcaldy – and it could be a bumper year.

The market co-incides with the school holidays, and that could see attendances soar across each day.

It opens on Wednesday, April 16 and runs though until Monday 21st and promises over 60 rides, including some for thrill-seekers, as well as food vendors, children’s rides, and the traditional side stalls.

The market remains a Kirkcaldy institution, and a huge draw for locals as well as visitors as it brings the Esplanade to life. The opening ceremony is at its traditional time of 2:00pm before all the rides welcome their first guests. It then runs daily from 1:00pm until 10:30/11:00pm.

Over 100,000 can flock to the market on a good year and the Showmen’s Guild is hoping for a busy visit to mark its Scottish season which brings them back to the Links on Burntisland later this summer.

> When is it open:

Wednesday April 16: 2:00m-10.30pm

Thursday April 17: 1:00pm-10.30pm

The market wouldn't be the market without this traditional carousel.

Friday April 18: 1:00pm-11:00pm

Saturday April 19: 1:00pm-11:00pm

Sunday April 20: 1:00pm-9:00pm

Monday April 21: 1:00pm-10:00pm

> Road closures

Visitors have been warned that a number of road closures will be in place before the market starts to allow operators to set up - and throughout its stay in the Lang Toun.

Kirkcaldy Esplanade is closed from Charlotte Street to Morrisons, from 1:00pm on Saturday until 4:00pm on Wednesday April 23. Motorists should use an alternative route via Charlotte Street, Volunteers Green, Nicol Street, Abbotshall Road, Pratt Street, and Bridge Street.

There will be ‘no waiting at any time’ restrictions along Links Street daily between noon and 11.30pm from Wednesday until Monday 21st. There will also be a temporary extension to the taxi rank on High Street.

> Where to park

The closest parking is the multi-storey on the Esplanade - be aware there are restrictions on a number of local roads and wynds including Links Street, Gas Wynd, Hendry’s Wynd, Heggies Wynd, and Fergus Wynd.

There are also a number of smaller car parks across the town centre from Nicol Street to Hill Street, all within easy walking distance.