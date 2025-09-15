Linton Lane Centre celebrate’s big return with music and entertainment

Linton Lane Centre’s grand re-opening day has been hailed a huge success.

The community centre in Templehall unveiled its reconstructed and renovated hall after almost seven months of work following devastating roof and water damage in Storm Eowyn in January.

Crowds rolled up to two very special events in the refurbished hall last weekend.

First up was the Big Scottish Breakfast, with a full breakfast and entertainment from Stages Dance School, Mr Priestley UKTC Takwon Do and Tam the Hat, a perfect cross-generational event that everyone seemed to enjoy and showcased the spacious new stage. Donations amounting to £205 were raised for the STV Children’s Appeal.

There was live music from Lights Out By Nine (Pic: Submitted)

Staff then produced a rapid re-set to prepare the hall for an evening of live music from Lights Out By Nine supported by Kenneth Anthony Morton and the Wellwishers. The new space was appreciated by performers and audience alike, with more room for the bands and improved lighting and acoustics.

After eight long months of heartache and hard work to repair, renovate and redecorate the hall, Mandy Hunter, chief executive, was delighted to see the hall open:

“It was a great day and evening. The events were aimed at the broadest range of the community and everyone seemed to enjoy themselves. There was a real sense of relief but also achievement after our staff, volunteers, member groups and the local community had rallied round so well after the storm. We couldn’t have asked for more professional support from our contractors and everyone involved in the rebuild.”

Added Mandy: “The hard work goes on behind the scenes and we can now focus on re-establishing our regular groups, introducing new options into our programme and heading towards our big celebrations next year.

The community centre in Templehall unveiled its reconstructed and renovated hall after almost seven months of work (Pic: Submitted)

“We already have La Dolce Vita Swing Collective lined up for their Cool Yule Christmas Show and the Columbos Soul Band lined up for December shows.

“And next year sees the centenary of Kirkcaldy Boys Club - our original name - and it will be 60 years since we relocated to the current site. There’s a lot celebrate and a lot to be proud of.”

Linton Lane holds its 2025 AGM on September 24 at the centre, starting at 7:00pm. Mandy said: “Everyone’s more than welcome to come along to hear about some of our plans, and we are always looking for new volunteers to join our committee and help out around the centre.”