Linton Lane Centre in first ever fundraising appeal to meet rising costs for Christmas

One of Kirkcaldy’s longest established community centres has made its first ever appeal for help amid rising operating costs.

Linton Lane Centre has been at the heart of Templehall for generations, and has been a place where people can go for warmth, food and company.

Together with community project, Hosting Hope, it has been running community lunches on the last Sunday of every month for the last eight years. During the pandemic, it was the only place for people to go to on Christmas Day for lunch.

As it prepares to host free meals on December 25 for all who need them, it has asked people to help with a donation to cover its costs in the hope of raising £5000.

Festive lunch at Linton Lane for people from Ukraine (Pic: Submitted)

Linton Lane faces a monthly cost of £100 to serve a three course meal for up to 50 people. It’s freshly cooked, and usually consists of soup, a main course, and dessert. But, Christmas Day dinners cost just under £1000 for 70 people, plus a doggie bag to take away with them.

The centre, which has always tried to self finance, stresses people who come through its doors on December 25 won’t pay, but it needs help to keep footing the bill for the food. Full details at www.facebook.com/boysclub66

Mandy Hunter, chief executive, said: “The day isn’t just about a meal - it is making friends, and company on what, for a lot of people, can be a very lonely day. Christmas Day for many brings feelings of loneliness, loss of family/friends and the pressure on everyone for one day to be so perfect.

“The centre, the board and staff try very hard to source funding to provide support to the community, but, for the first time, we need to ask for help with rising fuel and food cost.”

With grant funding from Fife Council and the Lottery, the centre is opening in December for breakfast rolls, and lunch for pensioner group, and then in January, evening meals and take away soup for foodbank clients.

Added Mandy: “We are very aware of the desperate situation people are in no matter their circumstances.Often it is single people, and couples who are just below the breadline- all it takes is an extra bill to tip the scales, but they are unable to find help or are too embarrassed to ask. Often, we have people in desperate need for fuel top ups, food along with dog/cat food they will often feed their pets rather than themselves.”

The centre has a busy December programme with a visit from Santa in partnership with Dunniker Country Park Development and Templehall Lodge No 1599 on Sunday 8th and a fundraising gig by The Columbos on the 20th.

It is followed by a meal for Ukraine families/individuals to share dinner on the 21st, and keep in touch with each other as they face another Christmas away from their home country. The centre then opens for the foodbank over the holidays and support services. Working with Raith Rovers Community Foundation, hampers will be taken to people who are socially isolated,

The centre will also welcome donations of selection boxes, vouchers for teenagers, boxes of biscuits, and gifts to make people feel a bit special.