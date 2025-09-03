Linton Lane Centre re-opens with big weekend after devastating storm damage

A Kirkcaldy community centre will celebrate its full re-opening this weekend after recovering from devastating storm damage that threatened its very future.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Linton Lane Centre will unveil its reconstructed and renovated hall after almost seven months of work following Storm Eowyn in January.

And it starts with two very special events in the refurbished hall on Saturday, September 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From 10:00am, the centre will host the Big Scottish Breakfast in aid of the STV Children’s Appeal. There will be tasty food and drink for all and entertainment throughout the morning by centre groups and Tam the Hat. Entry is by minimum £5 donation for adults but kids go free.

Linton Lane Centre (Pic: Lisa Ferguson)

In the evening, from 7.30pm-11.30pm, performing live on the newly restructured and expanded stage will be soul/funk legends Lights Out By Nine, fresh from another successful Edinburgh Fringe run, supported by Kenneth Anthony Morton and the Well Wishers. Proceeds from the gig go to venue and a few are still available from the centre, costing £12 (BYOB).

Mandy Hunter, chief executive, said: “It’s been a long road but the big day is here at last. We’re so grateful for all the community support we’ve received over the past seven months and we’re sure the public will love the new-look hall.

“We have a new roof, we’ve replaced the lighting and heating and freshened up the décor, and we expect the bigger main stage will be a hit with performers and audiences alike.”

Added Mandy: “Next year is the centenary of Kirkcaldy Boys Club – our original name - and it will be 60 years since we relocated to the current site so there’s a lot celebrate.”