A Kirkcaldy community centre hard hit by the recent storm is endeavouring to maintain as much of its programme as possible whilst assessing damage and a future way ahead.

Linton Lane Centre in Templehall lost a huge part of its main hall roof and also sustained considerable water damage. Assessments are being made of the extent of the damage and possible options for repairs. Wile the centre itself is not open to the public, a number of regular groups and programmes are still running in alternative accommodation.

The 24th Fife Scout Group has offered space in its hall, adjacent to Linton Lane, and several groups are meeting there, while the Centre has a portacabin to house smaller groups. Kirkcaldy Foodbank continues to operate four days a week from its usual outlet. The Happy Hoppers Playgroup and Friday night Tae-KwonDo have temporarily relocated to Kirkcaldy YMCA while Kirkcaldy Foodbank continues to operate four days a week from their usual portacabin at Linton Lane.

Mandy Hunter, chief executive officer, said: “The storm damage has been truly devastating both to the building and to everyone at the centre, from management committee through staff, volunteers and our members and users.

Linton Lane bore the brunt of damage when Storm Eowyn hit Kirkcaldy (Pic: Cath Ruane)

“But we are determined to carry on as best we can while we assess the level of damage and then plan a way forward. We are so grateful to the 24th Fife Scouts and everyone who has come forward to help or to offer alternative space. Fife Council has also been very supportive in the immediate aftermath. The public response has been so heartening with many goodwill messages and just shows how vital Linton Lane is in the lives of so many across all generations and in so many activities.

“Our slogan is ‘at the heart of the community’ and we feel that even in adversity this is so true.”

Despite the upheaval, the Centre is continuing to make locals feel warm and welcome, thanks to funding from the National Lottery Community Fund and Fife Council Warm Space.

The Warm Welcome programme includes a range of free provision aimed at welcoming those who might otherwise be isolated or left out or suffering from food or fuel insecurity. Food, hot drinks and a safe and warm space are offered so that members of the community can find nourishment and practical support.

Justine Higgins (left) and Kirsty Strachan (right) at last week’s Grey Panthers’ Burns Supper (Pic: Submitted)

The centrepiece of the Warm Welcome initiative is a hot evening meal at the Scout Hall – open to all, including families with children – on a Wednesdays. It’s free of charge but must be booked to plan catering.

The programme also supports the Grey Panthers Senior Citizens group and a Women’s Support Group on Fridays. There are hot drinks and breakfast rolls in the drop-in café on Thursday mornings, and hot soup is provided for people queuing at the Foodbank.

Mandy said: “We know how important it is to tackle isolation in our community, especially in the wake of the pandemic and the cost of living crisis. Many people, young and old are looking for support and this can often come quite informally round the table or over a hot drink.

“Having access to meals, soup, hot drinks and a friendly face can make a huge difference in tackling isolation. We can also help with advice and signpost on to other agencies and support services.”

The ‘Warm Welcome’ team is headed up by Justine Higgins, who has recently joined the centre team as catering manager after previously working at Kirkcaldy Golf Club and the Bean Deli. Kirsty Strachan is catering assistant and a familiar face around the centre, where she has previously run drama and dance classes.

Their appointments were made possible by the new funding and Mandy said: ”Justine and Kirsty are so positive and engaging and people feel uplifted when they spend time with them. We’re so grateful for the funding as it has enabled us to be flexible across our whole programme and try to impact where people need us the most.”

Kate Still, National Lottery Community Fund Scotland chair, said: National Lottery funding is changing the lives of thousands of people in communities across Scotland. This project, delivered by Linton Lane Centre SCIO is a great example of community activity in action, showing just what can be achieved when people come together for a common cause or to help others.”