Litter pickers urged to join event to tidy up Kirkcaldy park on World Clean-Up Day

The initiative falls as part of World Clean-Up Day when more than 11 million people across 166 countries will roll of their sleeves and do their bit to remove some of the discarded rubbish from local parks and streets.

The Lang Toun event is being led by the Keep Kirkcaldy Tidy group which has been active since the end of lockdown, and making an impact tidying up rubbish dropped across the area.

The group has issued a ‘come and join us; invite to all locals keen to see rubbish removed from the park.

The litter pickers are heading to Beveridge Park

Its members will be mustering at the Beveridge Park car park at 11:50am on Saturday with a midday start to an afternoon of litter picking.

Said Peter: “We'd like to be able to celebrate this year's World Clean Up Day with as many volunteers as possible

“The park has such a big area to cover, so it would like to be able to clean up the whole area.”

The litter picking will run until 3:00pm but people are welcome to drop off whenever suits their own schedules.

“"We're asking everyone who joins us on the day to bring their own litter pickers, bin bags and gloves,” added Peter.

“But if you haven't got a litter picker, then we've got one spare and we'll be in touch with Safer Communities Fife to see about getting a few more before the event. “

The group also issued a plea to school pupils to stop dropping their face masks

It picked up a number of them at one local high school last week - and say they are becoming a common sight.

Said Peter: "The amount of litter and face masks dropped has risen dramatically since the schools went back.”

"I noticed when they were off that the number of face masks being dropped was going down, but now it's only taking two days to hit triple figures".

"There are bins in most areas on school routes, so I'd like the schools to talk to the pupils about using the bins correctly to Keep Fife Tidy".

