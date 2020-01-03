Little Evie is Fife’s first baby to be born in the new decade

There was a memorable start to 2020 for one Fife couple with a special delivery for them on New Year’s Day.

Stephanie and Shaun Mackie, from Glenrothes, welcomed their new arrival, daughter Evie, at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy on January 1.

Evie made her appearance at 6.08 am and clocked in at 7lb 8oz.

She was the first baby in Fife to be born on the first day of the new decade followed by another two babies later on in the morning.