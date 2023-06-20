News you can trust since 1871
Live event for newest (and smallest) venue in Kirkcaldy town centre

One of the newest creative spaces in Kirkcaldy town centre is hosting a live event this weekend.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 20th Jun 2023, 16:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 16:10 BST

The Century General Store, which launched recently next to the former ABC Cinema, is the venue for The Selkie’s Wife and other tales featuring Elisabeth Flett.

It’s billed as an “evening of queered story and song” and will also feature an open mic after it for anyone with a spoken word piece they would like to perform.

Flett is an award-winning musician, theatre-maker and writer who reached the semi-finals of the BBC Radio 2 Young Folk Awards in 2017 as part of duo Shamblestone, and the semi-finals of BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician in 2021.

Stephen Kirkwood in new creatives space on High Street (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)Stephen Kirkwood in new creatives space on High Street (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)
Stephen Kirkwood in new creatives space on High Street (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)
The Century General Store was launched by Kirkcaldy based Stephen Kirkwood who is keen to make it a vibrant place for local people.

He opened in the Lang Toun after a number of years operating in Edinburgh, and has transformed the former small, empty shop into a very different place where creatives and locals are welcome to use for a wide range of events and groups.

He said: “I know what it is like to start a business and to make the jump from having an idea to getting to a bricks and mortar building and signing leases. This will give people the chance to do things at their leisure, and take their ideas from their laptops and home office to a space here in the town centre.”

Ticket info at www.ticketsource.co.uk - search for Elisabeth Flett.

