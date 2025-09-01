Live music and fun for all as GlenFest comes to Leven's Letham Glen

By Fiona Dobie
Published 1st Sep 2025, 07:21 BST
Leven’s Letham Glen will come to life with live music and a party in the park on Saturday as GlenFest returns.

The event, which hasn’t been held in the park for a number of years, is returning for a one off event on Saturday, September 6 as part of Letham Glen’s centenary celebrations.

Five local live acts are lined up to play on the day and entertain the crowds.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Organisers Leven Community Council say the day will be filled with live music, stalls, food and activities for the kids – and best of all, entry is free.

Letham Glen will host GlenFest for the first time in many years on Saturday as part of the park's centenary celebrations. (Pic: Fife Council)placeholder image
Letham Glen will host GlenFest for the first time in many years on Saturday as part of the park's centenary celebrations. (Pic: Fife Council)

Those acts taking to the stage on Saturday are Caligo, Toastie, Ex-, Cornfield Chase and Rudebeard.

Youngsters from local am dram group LAMA Youth will also be performing ahead of their upcoming show Shrek the Musical at The Centre in Leven later this month.

Saturday’s festival, which runs from noon until 6pm, will also feature fun fair rides and inflatables.

For more information check out the Leven Community Council Facebook page.

Related topics:YoungstersOrganisersFacebook
News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice