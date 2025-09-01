Live music and fun for all as GlenFest comes to Leven's Letham Glen
The event, which hasn’t been held in the park for a number of years, is returning for a one off event on Saturday, September 6 as part of Letham Glen’s centenary celebrations.
Five local live acts are lined up to play on the day and entertain the crowds.
Organisers Leven Community Council say the day will be filled with live music, stalls, food and activities for the kids – and best of all, entry is free.
Those acts taking to the stage on Saturday are Caligo, Toastie, Ex-, Cornfield Chase and Rudebeard.
Youngsters from local am dram group LAMA Youth will also be performing ahead of their upcoming show Shrek the Musical at The Centre in Leven later this month.
Saturday’s festival, which runs from noon until 6pm, will also feature fun fair rides and inflatables.
For more information check out the Leven Community Council Facebook page.