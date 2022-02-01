Live updates: Raith Rovers face backlash over David Goodwillie signing

Crime writer Val McDermid has ended her sponsorship of Raith Rovers over the signing of David Goodwillie.

McDermid, a former Raith director whose name adorns the club’s home shirts, had warned against the signing several weeks ago and her stance has been backed by Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon.

The captain of the club’s women’s team, Tyler Rattray, announced she was quitting playing for the team.

In a tweet, she said: “After 10 long years playing for Raith, it’s gutting I have given up now because they have signed someone like this and I want nothing to do with it!”