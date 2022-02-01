Live updates: Raith Rovers face backlash over David Goodwillie signing
Raith Rovers are facing a backlash after buying David Goodwillie, who was ruled by a judge in 2017 to have raped a woman.
Last updated: Tuesday, 01 February, 2022, 13:53
A JustGiving page has been set up to raise money for Rape Crisis Scotland which has so far raised over £600.
In a social media post this morning Val McDermid confirmed she would be ending her support and sponsorship of Raith Rovers over their decision to sign David Goodwillie.
She tweeted: “The thought of the rapist David Goodwillie running out on the pitch at Starks Park in a Raith Rovers shirt with my name on it makes me feel physically sick.”
McDermid, whose father was the Rovers scout responsible for signing the club’s greatest player, Jim Baxter, added that the move was “a terrible day not just for Raith Rovers but for women who support football”.
“The beautiful game just turned very ugly in Kirkcaldy,” she added.
“What message does it send to the young women and girls who pull on the Raith jersey that Goodwillie is now one of their own? “
Ian Rankin has also hit out at the signing of David Goodwillie calling the move “Short-sighted, wrong-headed and plain inexcusable from Raith Rovers.”
Rovers have faced a backlash from some supporters after buying Goodwillie, who was ruled by a judge in 2017 to have raped a woman.