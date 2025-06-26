Living history events at Fife castle bring the past to life this summer
This summer, the historic venue is set to come alive with the sights and sounds of Scotland’s past as part of Historic Environment Scotland’s (HES) popular Living History programme.
Every Wednesday and Thursday from Wednesday, July 2 until Thursday, August 14, visitors can meet the ‘broidster’ – a Renaissance embroiderer who brings to life stories from the royal court, including the contributions of early Black Britons in the Stewart and Tudor eras.
On Thursdays, a medieval musician will perform with historic instruments, offering a glimpse into courtly entertainment through live music and storytelling.
Gillian Urquhart, events manager at HES, said: “Living History is a much-loved part of our summer programme - kids absolutely love meeting the characters, and adults do too.
“From knights and musicians to skilled craftspeople and colourful courtiers, these interactive encounters bring Scotland’s history to life in a way that’s hands-on, entertaining and completely unique. We look forward to welcoming visitors this summer to experience it for themselves.”
Part of a nationwide programme at 16 historic sites across Scotland, the Living History programme features dynamic costumed performers who bring Scotland’s past vividly to life and is included in admission. To view the full programme, visit the HES website.
Entry is free for Historic Scotland members. A Historic Scotland explorer pass also allows visitors to explore 5,000 years of history over just 14 days. Entry to Aberdour Castle, as well as sites across Scotland, is free for explorer pass holders.
