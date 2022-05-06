There have been body blows for Boris Johnson in the early hours of the Council Elections. Labour has taken control of Westminster City Council in London for the first time since its creation in 1964.
Wandsworth, which had been a Conservative authority for more than 40 years, also fell to Labour.
More than half of English councils where elections were held are counting overnight with the rest beginning on Friday morning with counts in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland beginning later today.
We'll have the latest from the counts in Glasgow, Edinburgh and across Scotland.
Read More
You can keep up to date with the key results and events as the day unfolds in our live blog.
Local elections results LIVE: Count set to begin in Scotland as Conservatives lose seats down south
Last updated: Friday, 06 May, 2022, 09:14
Labour has blamed their loss of control of Hull after more than a decade in power on a collapse of the Tory vote which moved to the Lib Dems.
Labour’s outgoing council leader Daren Hale said his party lost its slender majority in the city due to a total collapse of the last vestiges of Conservative support in key wards of the city.
The Lib Dems saw a net gain of three seats in Hull, leaving them with 29 seats on the 57-seat council, compared with 27 for Labour and one independent. The Conservatives lost their last remaining seat on the council to Labour.
The lie of the land in London so far...
If you are just joining us - good morning.
Results are beginning to come through from England with Labour making some marginal inroads across London.
When can we expect Scotland’s results I hear you cry? Well from around midday, we’re expecting to get the first results from Scotland with a clearer picture from mid evening.
Sir Keir Starmer said Labour’s gain from the Conservatives has “sent a message” to Boris Johnson.
Sir Keir told Labour supporters in Barnet, north London, on Friday morning: “We’ve sent a message to the Prime Minister: Britain deserves better.
“The voters here (Barnet) have vindicated the hard work we’ve been doing and I’m absolutely delighted.
“Our brilliant teams and candidates have been out putting our message across that Britain deserves better than this Prime Minister, we need change.”
Conservative MP David Simmonds said Boris Johnson has some “difficult questions” to answer after the party’s losses in the local elections.
The MP for Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner said voters were unhappy about the disclosures over lockdown parties in Downing Street and Whitehall.
“It was a pretty clear message on the doorstep. Clearly the Prime Minister has got some difficult questions to answer,” he told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme.
“Overwhelmingly the message that I heard on the doorsteps was people were broadly positive about the Government’s policies but they are not happy about what they have been hearing about partygate.
“He said, ‘I will take full responsibility for these election results’, and I think he needs to confront that question now.”
Now these political days can always feel a bit heavy - so why not enjoy some light relief...
Sir Keir Starmer was welcomed by a cheering crowd of supporters as he arrived in Barnet on Friday morning.
The Labour leader shouted the names of councils the party had gained overnight in the local elections, including Barnet, Wandsworth and Westminster, with each one being applauded.
Sir Keir said the results “sent a message to the Prime Minister that Britain deserves better” as he thanked the Labour team in Barnet for its efforts calling s the local elections a “big turning point”