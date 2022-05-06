There have been body blows for Boris Johnson in the early hours of the Council Elections. Labour has taken control of Westminster City Council in London for the first time since its creation in 1964.
Wandsworth, which had been a Conservative authority for more than 40 years, also fell to Labour.
More than half of English councils where elections were held are counting overnight with the rest beginning on Friday morning with counts in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland beginning later today.
We'll have the latest from the counts in Glasgow, Edinburgh and across Scotland.
Read More
You can keep up to date with the key results and events as the day unfolds in our live blog.
Local elections results LIVE: Updates as a host of councils declare across Scotland
Last updated: Friday, 06 May, 2022, 17:01
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar says he is “very confident” his party will be “comfortably” in second place once all the council results are in across Scotland.
He told the BBC: Of course I’m pleased after a decade of being written off, but I want us to build on this. I don’t aspire for Labour to be in second - I aspire for us to be in first place. I had a mammoth task when I took over just over a year ago but we managed to stop Armageddon last year and have demonstrated progress this year, making gains off the SNP and the Tories, winning in parts of Scotland we haven’t won in for a very long time.”
RESULT: The SNP has gained three seats to remain the largest group on North Lanarkshire Council.
They now hold 36 of the available 77.
Labour remain on 32 while the Tories lost five seats to drop to just five.
There are also three independents and one Scottish Green.
RESULT: The SNP remains the biggest party on North Ayrshire Council but the Tories saw gains of +2.
The SNP won 12 of the 33 seats and the Conservatives 10.
Labour are down two on nine. There is one independent.
Looking across the UK...
Analysis for the BBC by Professor Sir John Curtice calculated that if the whole country had been voting on Thursday, Labour would have been five points ahead – its biggest local election lead in a decade.
For grassroots Tories who lost their seats, the cause of their woes was clear with voters still angry over lockdown parties in No 10 in breach of Covid regulations.
The issue of trust in the Prime Minister – who said repeatedly that no rules had been broken – was said to have come up regularly on the doorstep.
The party is also under pressure over the cost-of-living crisis, as soaring energy prices put the squeeze on household incomes.
Conservative MPs in the South and the South West may also be looking nervously at the strong performance of the Liberal Democrats following their recent by-election successes.
RESULT: The SNP remains the largest group on West Lothian Council securing a +2 to hold 15 of the 33 available.
Labour finished in second with 12. The Scottish Conservatives dropped three to finish with just four seats.