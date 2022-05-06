There have been body blows for Boris Johnson in the early hours of the Council Elections. Labour has taken control of Westminster City Council in London for the first time since its creation in 1964.
Wandsworth, which had been a Conservative authority for more than 40 years, also fell to Labour.
More than half of English councils where elections were held are counting overnight with the rest beginning on Friday morning with counts in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland beginning later today.
We'll have the latest from the counts in Glasgow, Edinburgh and across Scotland.
Read More
You can keep up to date with the key results and events as the day unfolds in our live blog.
Local elections results LIVE: Count set to begin in Scotland as Conservatives lose seats down south
Last updated: Friday, 06 May, 2022, 14:40
Independents have held Comhairle nan Eilean Siar (Western Isles Council), where women councillors have been elected for the first time in five years
Scottish Tory frontbencher Miles Briggs has said that Partygate has impacted the Scottish Conservative vote.
He said: “We knew it was going to be challenging, we’ve known that for a couple of weeks now. I’m personally disappointed with the results which have come in so far.
“Some seats which we won five years ago we are now holding, which is really good to see.
“There’s some good news but it’s really disappointing.
“From the work I did yesterday with my activists here in Edinburgh, it’s quite clear that people weren’t going to go to vote.
“They were protesting voting by not going to any other party, or when they’ve gotten their postal votes they hadn’t returned them and put them in the bin.
“It has depended on how people want to send a message. You either go and vote for someone else or you don’t vote at all.”
When asked if partygate had impacted Tory support, he said: “Yes I think that’s part of it. You can’t deny that and I think speaking to people yesterday they certainly weren’t happy with the actions of the Prime Minster and his team.”
The state of play in Scotland after 6 councils of 32 have declared...
SNP +9
Labour +7
Conservatives -21
Independents - 9
Greens + 8
Lib Dems +7
BREAKING: Labour is the largest group on Inverclyde Council with nine councillors, just ahead of the SNP with eight.
The Scottish Conservatives have two and there are three independents. Two Alba councillors lost their seats to the SNP
More on the investigation into Keir Stamer - In a statement, the Durham Police force said: “Earlier this year, Durham Constabulary carried out an assessment as to whether Covid-19 regulations had been breached at a gathering in Durham City on April 30, 2021. At that time, it was concluded that no offence had been established and therefore no further action would be taken.