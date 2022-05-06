Scotland votes have been cast for the 32 authorities, with much of the UK also electing mayors and thousands of councillors in some 200 different council areas.We'll have the latest from the counts in Glasgow, Edinburgh and across Scotland.
More than half of English councils where elections were held are counting overnight with the rest beginning on Friday morning with counts in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are beginning later today.
Read More
Read MoreLocal Elections 2022 results: Key times when results are due in Scotland and dec...
You can keep up to date with the key results and events as the day unfolds in our live blog.
Local elections results LIVE: First results reported down south and count set to begin in Scotland
Last updated: Thursday, 01 January, 1970, 01:00
Page NaN of 0