Local elections results LIVE: Polls suggest Scottish Conservatives could fall to third place | First results from England show Tories lose seats | Boris Johnson faces backlash from own councillors

The polls have closed and we are expecting results from across Scotland and the UK today following the local elections.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
Friday, 6th May 2022, 5:24 am

Scotland votes have been cast for the 32 authorities, with much of the UK also electing mayors and thousands of councillors in some 200 different council areas.We'll have the latest from the counts in Glasgow, Edinburgh and across Scotland.

More than half of English councils where elections were held are counting overnight with the rest beginning on Friday morning with counts in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are beginning later today.

Read More

Read More
Local Elections 2022 results: Key times when results are due in Scotland and dec...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

You can keep up to date with the key results and events as the day unfolds in our live blog.

Council election results live: The latest results from around the UK and Scotland.

Local elections results LIVE: First results reported down south and count set to begin in Scotland

Last updated: Thursday, 01 January, 1970, 01:00

Page NaN of 0
ConservativesEnglandBoris JohnsonGlasgowEdinburgh