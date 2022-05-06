Scotland votes have been cast for the 32 authorities, with much of the UK also electing mayors and thousands of councillors in some 200 different council areas.We'll have the latest from the counts in Glasgow, Edinburgh and across Scotland.

More than half of English councils where elections were held are counting overnight with the rest beginning on Friday morning with counts in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are beginning later today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You can keep up to date with the key results and events as the day unfolds in our live blog.

Council election results live: The latest results from around the UK and Scotland.