There have been body blows for Boris Johnson in the early hours of the Council Elections. Labour has taken control of Westminster City Council in London for the first time since its creation in 1964.
Wandsworth, which had been a Conservative authority for more than 40 years, also fell to Labour.
More than half of English councils where elections were held are counting overnight with the rest beginning on Friday morning with counts in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland beginning later today.
We'll have the latest from the counts in Glasgow, Edinburgh and across Scotland.
Last updated: Friday, 06 May, 2022, 12:14
A look at some of the first preferences votes elsewhere in Scotland.
Kilmarnock North (East Ayrshire) 1st Preference: SNP: 47.6% (-2.2) Lab: 27.9% (+4.8) Con: 13.8% (-12.2) IG (Ind): 8.1% (New) Alb: 2.6% (New) 2017 non-returns: 0% (-1.1)
Arran (North Ayrshire) 1st Preference: Con: 32.4% (+19.1) SNP: 25.7% (-14.4) TY (Ind): 12.5% (New) Lab: 10% (-30.3) Grn: 9.9% (New) EM (ind): 9.4% (New) 2017 non-returns: 0% (-6.3)
She won one of the four seats in the Dunfermline South ward, polling 1505 first preference votes to finish second overall behind James Calder who held his seat for the Lib Dems.
Boris Johnson has said voters in local council elections have sent a “message” to ministers to concentrate on the issues that matter to them.
“The big lesson from this is that this is a message from voters that what they want us to do above all – one, two and three – is focus on the big issues that matter to them, taking the country forward, making sure we fix the post-Covid aftershock, get us all through the economic aftershocks in the way we got through Covid, fix the energy supply issues, that’s where the inflationary spike is coming, and keep going with our agenda of high wage, high skill jobs,” he said.
Speaking to reporters during a visit to a school in his Uxbridge and south Ruislip constituency, he added: “That is what we are focused on.”
Edinburgh: Lib Dems oust another Conservative
Staying with Edinburgh, Ward 3; the Drum Brae/Gyle area, has seen the loss of former Conservative councillor Mark Brown.
He was the victim of the latest Lib Dem surge. Accompanying the SNP’s Euan Hyslop in the ward are Lib Dems are Robert Aldridge and Edward Thornley.
Is this a sign of further things to come in Edinburgh? The Tories earlier saud they expect losses but not to Labour, but with several results declared in Capital it could be that those votes have floated to the Lib Dems.
Edinburgh: Lib Dems take three out of four seats in Ward one
Over in Edinburgh the Lib Dems have stormed to an impressive showing in Ward 1. Kevin Lang, Louise Young, and Lewis Younie all take seats in the Almond Ward, alongide the SNP’s Norrie Work.
Scots Tory source: ‘We expect heavy losses due to Boris and Partygate’
According to a party source in Scotland, the Conservatives are expecting to take losses when today’s results come in.
A Tory source told The Scotsman: “We’re expecting third. Heavy losses coming.
“Tory voters haven’t gone to Labour, they just haven’t turned out because of Boris and Partygate.”