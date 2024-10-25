Some of the team at Together Levenmouth Hub celebrating their Scotland Loves Local High Street Hero Award success (Pic: Submitted)

A group which has battled the odds to bring people back into Leven town centre has been hailed for its heroics.

BRAG Enterprises (Benarty Regeneration Action Group) was recognised for the impact of its work on people, place and the local economy in the Scotland Loves Local Awards ‘High Street Hero’ category for Mid Scotland and Fife.

The group is behind the Together Levenmouth Hub which brings events and enterprise to the High Street, and helped change the heart of the town centre.

A non-profit organisation, BRAG has a long history of delivering employability and training work with young people and adults across the region.

With Leven identified as a ‘Site of Multiple Deprivation’ - highlighting low income, resources and opportunities - it seized an opportunity to turn the redundant former WH Smith building in a hub.

It opened in April 2022, and is home to pop-up spaces, escape rooms, adventure golf and a vibrant community cafe. Employability and work experience programmes also operate there as well as programmes to improve mental health and tackle social isolation. It has gone from strength to strength despite a fire which destroyed its neighbouring building forcing Together Levenmouth Hub’s closure for almost a year from November 2022.

Determined not to be beaten while forced from their home amid safety concerns, BRAG ran its services from the nearby Truth nightclub, creating a warm space with activities attracting 260 people every week. Wider work to support the community has included securing advice on reducing energy bills, improving online access for people and Bingo Buddies sessions to help improve health and wellbeing.

Since returning to its own building, Together Levenmouth Hub has cemented its place as a project at the heart of the town, with all money made channelled back into community projects.

Gayle Penman, partnership manager at BRAG, said: “We are absolutely delighted to see our work recognised in this way. Our ambition and vision is to support marginalised people and communities on their journey towards a more positive future.

“We take huge pride in helping people achieve more than they themselves ever thought possible, ultimately helping to lift communities out of poverty, allowing them to thrive and grow.

“By supporting people, we are helping places, making Leven - and the wider Fife region - an even better place in which to live, work and visit.”

She added: “We exist because a better life is within everyone’s reach.”

Organised by Scotland’s Towns Partnership (STP), the Scotland Loves Local Awards recognise and reward all that is great about the nation’s towns and neighbourhoods and the work to ensure they become stronger and more sustainable.

Kimberley Guthrie, chief officer, said: “The work to create Together Levenmouth Hub - and then to ensure they were not unduly set back by their neighbour’s fire - has been truly heroic.

“Having had the pleasure of visiting this outstanding enterprise, it’s important to recognise how projects like this play an important part in improving our town centres and creating life-shaping opportunities for residents. This is a great example of what other communities can achieve through innovation, collaboration and determination.”

Spearheaded by STP and supported by the Scottish Government, Scotland Loves Local is the movement encouraging people to create a better future for their community by choosing local. This is the fourth year in which the awards have been held.