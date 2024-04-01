Local pupil wins Easter hard hat design competition
Star, who is a Primary 1 pupil at Kirkcaldy’s Pathhead Primary School, was chosen as her school’s winner of Miller Homes’ first ever Easter hard hat design competition, the homebuilder’s take on the traditional Easter bonnet.
She had her colourful hard hat design brought to life for Miller Homes’ regional SHE advisor, Connor Polhill to proudly wear on-site this weekend.
Star’s win meant she was able to help boost her class. As part of her prize, Star won arts and crafts supplies for her class and an Easter egg.
The Miller Homes team were said to be blown away by the creative efforts of Star and her classmates, and Connor from Miller Homes was delighted to model the winning design and looks forward to wearing it on-site this Easter weekend.
