Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Lang Toun’s theatre will be lit up green on Saturday, April 20 and Sunday, April 21 ahead of this year’s London Marathon - after national organisation Samaritans was selected as the event’s charity of the year for 2024.

While thousands take to the London streets, town centres across the country will take on the charity’s recognisable green colours. In addition to the Adam Smith Theatre, Dunfermline’s Carnegie Hall and Central Library will also take part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The suicide prevention charity is aiming to tackle the stigma around suicide, through its London Marathon partnership, by sharing stories of hope and encouraging the public to play a part in suicide prevention to help others to, ’Believe in tomorrow.’

The Adam Smith Theatre is one of the locations that will be lit up green over the London Marathon weekend (Pic: Fife Photo Agency, inset: submitted)

Claire Blanchflower, Dunfermline Samaritans Branch Director, said: “At a marathon we see people rally together to support their loved ones, knowing their support can help get them through it. Yet many people struggle with suicidal thoughts in silence. We are delighted that ON Fife have agreed to light up both Carnegie Hall and the Central Library in Dunfermline and the Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy that weekend in support of our charity’s message.

“Lighting up these iconic Fife buildings green for marathon day is a reminder that Samaritans are here for anyone who is struggling to cope 24/7, 365 days a year.”