Well now is your chance as locals are invited to have their own part of the venue’s history when a limited number of seats from the theatre’s main auditorium – currently undergoing a refurbishment as part of a major Fife Council capital investment in the building – go up for grabs in a ‘silent auction’ this month.

And your winning bid could help an OnFife campaign to raise £10,000 to open up the excitement of theatre to even more people at all our venues through the creation of accessible resources for neurodiverse and people with visual and hearing impairments.

In what could be the perfect Christmas present for a home cinema room, a quirky conversation piece in your hall, or an Instagram favourite in an eclectic café or bar, there’s a limited release of seats, which come together in twos and threes, coming up for auction –and winning bids will help make the theatre experience more accessible.

Verdi Clark, Theatre Programme Manager, with some of the Adam Smith Theatre chairs that are going under the hammer in a silent auction.

Michelle Sweeney, director of creative development, said: “The Adam Smith means so much to so many people, from generations who’ve sat in the same seats every year for the Christmas panto to mums and dads who’ve proudly watched their offspring take to the stage. This auction offers a one-off opportunity to own a part of the theatre.

“It is also a great opportunity to show your support for our theatres, which have been so badly hit by the pandemic while at the same time helping to broaden accessibility to the experience, be that for a child with autism who finds a normal performance overwhelming to someone who is visually impaired.

“We’d urge you to dig deep to help us reach our target so we can broaden access to the magic of theatre for those to whom it’s less accessible.”

Bidders should be aware these are chairs that have served audiences well since the last refurbishment in the 1970s. They’re not pristine but that is part of their charm.

The auction will go live this month but anyone interested is urged to register an interest in advance – go to the Adam Smith Theatre Chair auction page at onfife.com.

