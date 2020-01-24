Loch Leven Walkathon for charity

Shake off the winter blues, spring into action and join Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland on its 10th Loch Leven Walkathon on Sunday, March 29.

There are over 37,900 people in Fife living with chest, heart and stroke conditions.

Often people find themselves feeling isolated and lonely and they struggle with the impact their condition has had on their lives. By signing up to help raise funds for Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland you can help people rebuild their confidence and live life to the full.

With three walking distances to choose from, there is something for everyone.

Sign in at Loch Leven Larder, receive your free T-shirt and choose your challenge: a 7K walk including an optional Treasure Hunt for families, a 12K route past the impressive Kinross House, or the full 13 mile circuit – the equivalent of walking a half marathon around the scenic loch.

Alison Rennie, community and events fundraiser at Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland, said: “The Loch Leven Walkathon takes place is the most beautiful setting and the good news is it’s accessible for all.

“Bring the kids, bring the buggy, bring the dog, bring your friends, everyone is welcome.”

Ms Rennie continued: “Over the years it’s always attracted such a variety of people, from those wanting to simply enjoy a great walk, to people in recovery who are setting themselves a personal challenge or perhaps others who are taking part in memory of a loved one.

“It’s also a safe and fun walk for young families looking for a great weekend activity.

“We’re really excited about this year’s walk and would encourage everyone to sign up and help us to raise money so that we can support people do more than just survive.

“With your help we can make sure people get the right support, where and when they need it.”

For full details of the Loch Leven Walkathon, or to sign up, to the event at the Loch Leven Larder, visit www.chss.org.uk/lochleven or call 0300 1212 111.