Lochgelly Centre invites customers to share the love this Valentine's Day
It’s just over a decade since the centre reopened in February 2012 after a major makeover by Fife Council and to mark the occasion the team are having a Share the Love board so visitors can add their messages and even photographs.
“Valentine’s Day is all about romantic love but we want to widen that out to whatever makes your heart glow – that could be the love of your life but it could just as easily be your granny, your dog or your favourite place,” said Debbie Kelly, venue manager. “We’ll have heart-shaped cards for people to write on and pin onto our board and share the love for everyone to see.
“We love being at the heart of our community and hope visitors to the library, café or any of our events will enjoy taking part and maybe even put a big smile on someone’s face with a surprise message.”
The Share the Love board will be in place from Monday to Saturday, February 12-17.