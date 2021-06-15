Don Campbell (68), initially set out to raise £1000 for presents for kids and seniors after his wife Margaret, who delivers parcels and meals for the foodbank in the town, told him about the hardships some people and families face during the festive period.

Beginning his challenge at the start of the year, the retired fitter, sprint coach, and Highland Games handicapper, has already smashed his target with six months to go by already raising £2500.

Don, a veteran of Highland Games up and down the country since he was 15-years-old, including Kirkcaldy Beach Highland Games, wanted to do something positive for the people in his town.

He said: “I had the idea to raise funds for kids, families and older people in Lochgelly and Cardenden as my wife Margaret delivers food parcels for the foodbank, and told me of the hardships that people suffer – especially around Christmas time.

"I have been involved with the Highland Games in the area for around 23 years and was disappointed that they were cancelled again due to COVID, so I thought that this challenge to run 1000 miles would be a great chance to do something nice for others who may be struggling.

"I started in January, and run a circuit of four miles everyday.

"It was bitterly cold, but the thought that I can raise funds for a wee one to get a present on Christmas Day if their family is having a hard time has kept me going.”

Don has already covered over 580 miles, and although he is suffering some aches and pains he has not lost his sense of humour.

"If anyone is looking to make some money, I suggest they put cash into paracetamol and Voltarol shares as they are the only thing keeping me going,” he joked.

"My legs are screaming at me and are really sore, but I’ll keep going.

"I’m humbled by the number of donations I’ve received. The support from everyone has been amazing.”

