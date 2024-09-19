Lochore fundraising walk for Parkinson’s wins backing of more than 100

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 100 people have now signed up for a fundraising walk to support research into new treatments for Parkinson’s.

It takes place at Lochore Meadows on Sunday, October 6 - and there is still time to take part. Full details here.

Walkers can opt to complete either the 2.1-mile, fully accessible route, or the longer, more challenging 5.8-mile walk. It costs £12 for adults to sign up, while entry is free for under 18s. Registration is open until September 29.

Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world, with almost 13,000 people living with the condition in Scotland. Parkinson’s UK estimates that, within five years, that number will have increased to around 15,000.

Stephen Grala-Wojrezyk has signed up for the fundraising walk (Pic: Submitted)

Among those taking part is Fife- based web developer Stephen Grala-Wojrezyk who is walking in memory of his mother, Ann, who died earlier this year after living with Parkinson’s.

The Dunfermline man said: “Mum had symptoms for some time before she was diagnosed. It was affecting her life, with difficulty moving and being slow to walk. But once she was diagnosed Two years ago, Ann was hospitalised after a fall. Stephen then moved in to help care for his mother.

“It was a change and sometimes difficult, taking care of someone who used to take care of you, the roles being reversed,” continued Stephen. “But it was also the most rewarding thing I ever did.”

Stephen saw the walk as a fitting tribute to his mother and a chance to make a difference for other people living with Parkinson’s.

“My mum couldn’t walk very far on her own. It’s a tiny little thing and something most of us take for granted. I thought the walk would be a good thing to do in memory of my mother and hopefully make her proud.”

Julie Ionta, Community Fundraiser for Parkinson’s UK, urged more Fifers to sign up to the event.

She said: “It’s inspiring to have people like Stephen sign up to help raise money to fund research into the most promising new treatments. We hope as many people as possible will come along to take part in the walk, which promises to be lots of fun. We’re also keen to hear from anyone who would be interested in volunteering to support the smooth running of the event.”