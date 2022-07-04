Lochore Meadows: Call to use bus service that goes into heart of park

The team at Lochore Meadows

The Fife attraction is gearing up for the summer with families from across the Kingdom and beyond set to flock to the area.

With the cost of living crisis looming, the team at Lochore are keen to remind visitors that the bus service can offer a cheaper alternative.

Park Manager Ian Laing explained: "Many people aren't aware that the number 20 and 20A bus comes right into the park on several of its timetabled local trips. It runs Mondays to Saturdays and there’s a bus stop outside our visitor centre, saving people from having to make the walk along the long driveway.

Cllr Alex Campbell, Convener of the Cowdenbeath Area Committee added: "Fife's most visited free outdoor attraction is gearing up for another busy summer and we don't want anyone to miss out on the fun at the Meedies.

"With free bus travel now available for everyone under 22, as well as for the over 60s, it could be a cheaper day out than you'd image. And for anyone with mobility issues, I'd urge them to call ahead and reserve their free mobility scooter hire to help them get the most out of their visit. You just can't beat a saunter round the loch when the sunshine is out."