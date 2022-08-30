Lochore Meadows: Petition launched amid claims playpark will be cut in size

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But, Fife Council said the move was “incorrect and premature.”

Campaigners have gathered over 1200 signatures online after highlighting concerns that the playpark was set to be cut in size by 20%.

Councillors signed off a £750,000 plan for a new inclusive play park as part of a much needed upgrade.

Lochore Meadows Country Park

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But in January, it was delayed after the local authority reviewed bids to carry out the work and found none to be suitable.

It said it remained committed to upgrading facilities at the popular park.

Now, it faces pressure from the petition which flags concerns over the future direction of the project.

Launched by Laura Neilson from Lochgelly, it expresses concerns the playpark may shrink in size by up to one fifth.

It said: “The previous attempt to tender a contract for the replacement of the Meedies playpark was a complete disaster from start to finish.

The answer has been to keep the price where it was, but reduce the size of the new playpark to around 20% and move it onto the gala circle.

“The result will be that Benarty Gala, Rockore, Pipe Band competition, Bark In The Park, the car show and many other events will be compromised, along with having a smaller play park for all local and visiting children.

“It makes no sense to lose this space when there is an adequate size of land where the play park is currently situated. Benarty children already suffer from having a complete lack of adequate play spaces.”

Fife Council said many improvements were still planned.

Sarah Roxburgh, community manager for Cowdenbeath area said: "This petition is incorrect and premature.

"There are still many improvements we would like to make, and these are dependent on funding available, along with agreement of the community groups who use the park and the wider public.

"We will continue to work on proposals, which include an upgrade of the playpark and to ensure we have adequate space for our events programme.