There will be two events daily at the popular Fife country park, running from the October 29-31 - Spook’Ore through the day for families and children, and Horr’Ore which will be in the evening for adults and children over the age of 16.

The spooky themed weekend is the brainchild of family run business, Solasta Events, run by mother and daughter team, Frances Davidson and Nicole McCann, and they plan to put the frighteners on even the toughest of horror fans.

Spook'Ore's zombie pirate.

Spook’Ore will include a spookland walk, packed with scary visual and sound effects, storytelling experience, pumpkin picking where kids can decorate their own pumpkin to take home, and fancy dress and face painting.

Activities and amusements will also be present alongside food stalls, and at the end of the event there will be a drive-in movie showing a spooky screening of a family friendly movie.

For the adults in the evening, Horr’Ore will include a horror trail created within the woodland – one packed with twists and turns that will make visitors run for their lives!

Owner of Solasta Events, Frances Davidson.

Scenes inspired by horror movies will see visitors chased and ambushed by live action actors dressed as scary characters from horror movies, and other ghoulish fiends.

Frances Davidson, owner of Solasta Events, said: “The days will be split into two separate events with Spook’Ore for families and kids in the afternoon where kids can pick and decorate pumpkins, face painting, movies, and a funfair.

"In the evening the event turns into a more sinister and darker version of Spook’Ore called Horr’Ore which is for adults from the ages of 16 and upwards.

Spook'Ore's girl from The Ring.

"The woodland walk will follow the theme of horror movies where characters from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, The Ring, and It, among others who will be on hand to scare visitors.

"There will also be a sensory tunnel that is designed to disorientate people, and when people come out they will think what just happened, before being chased by more horror characters.”

For more information, please visit: https://spookore.co.uk/spook-ore/

Spook'Ore's zombie groom.