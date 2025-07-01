Thousands of £s have poured into a fundraiser set up after a teenage boy died while paddleboarding at a Fife beauty spot.

The body of Alexander McNab, 15, was recovered from Lochore Meadows on Sunday after extensive searches by the emergency services. They were called after reports of concern on Saturday tea-time. The search included fire crews, the coastguard and four water rescue teams. Police said there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

An online fundraiser set up yesterday has already generated over £12,000 in donations for his family in Thornton. Over 650 people have already responded with the number continuing to rise. You can donate here.

It was set up by Kelly Coull to “help take any financial worries away for Alexander’s Mum so she can give her amazing son the send off he deserves … help her with day to day expenses in the future.”

Kelly wrote: This devastating news has shocked the village and the whole of Fife. It’s unimaginable what the Mcnab Family are having to face.

“Alexander was a young happy boy. He was well known in the village for being so polite and popular with a great group of friends.”

Alexander’s family released a statement via Police Scotland after his tragic death.

It said: “Alexander was much loved, caring, adventurous, bold, hard-working, ambitious and always looking out and caring for others. He is a much-loved son, brother, grandson, cousin, friend and boyfriend and a big part of his local community. Alexander will be forever missed by those that knew him and loved him. The family would appreciate privacy at this emotional time.”