Lochore tragedy: tribute to ‘much loved, caring’ teen who died paddleboarding

Police have named the teenage boy who died while paddleboarding at a Fife beauty spot.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alexander McNab was described by his family as “much loved, caring, and adventurous” and “always looking out and caring for others.”

He died at Lochore Meadows at the weekend. A major search was launched on Saturday, involving police, fire crews and the coastguard, and his body was recovered on Sunday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers were called to the Meedies in Crosshill around 5.25pm on Saturday after receiving a report of concern for a youth who had been paddle boarding. A helicopter was also called to the scene, and four water rescue teams were deployed. Restrictions on drones flying overhead were put in place while the search went on.

Alexander McNab was described by his family as “much loved, caring, and adventurous” and “always looking out and caring for others.”

Alexander’s family released a following statement via Police Scotland: It said: “Alexander was much loved, caring, adventurous, bold, hard-working, ambitious and always looking out and caring for others. He is a much-loved son, brother, grandson, cousin, friend and boyfriend and a big part of his local community. Alexander will be forever missed by those that knew him and loved him.

“The family would appreciate privacy at this emotional time.”

Detective Sergeant Duncan Thompson said: “Our thoughts are very much with Alexander’s family at this very distressing time and we have specialist officers supporting them.”

Police said there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances, and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.