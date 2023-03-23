Lockdown 3 years on: 20 eerie photos and memories of lockdown in Kirkcaldy, Edinburgh and across Scotland

Today marks the third anniversary of the first lockdown, with people across the country set to fall silent at midday to mark lives lost during the pandemic on the third anniversary of the first lockdown.

While the days of lockdown are many that people want to forget, we look back through our archives to what Scotland was like at the start lockdown, and the messages and artwork which caught our eye one our Government sanctioned one-hour of daily exercise as we emerged into a silent and very different landscape.