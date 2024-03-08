Lockdown 4 years on: 22 eerie photos and memories of lockdown in Kirkcaldy, Edinburgh & across Scotland

This month marked the fourth anniversary of the first lockdown when everything stopped, and the streets of our tows and cities became deserted and silent.
While the days of lockdown are many that people want to forget, we look back through our archives to what Scotland was like at the start lockdown, and the messages and artwork which caught our eye during our Government sanctioned one-hour of daily exercise as we emerged into a silent and very different landscape.
1. The Royal Mile in Edinburgh (Picture: Lisa Ferguson)
2. A message of defiance
As shops and businesses closed, we spotted this message posted in one doorway in Edinburgh Photo: Allan Crow
3. Queuing for chips
As restrictions gradually eased, we could queue for takeaway food.And if you are going to queue, it might as well be at Valente's the best chippie in Kirkcaldy. Photo: Allan Crow
4. Criticism on cardboard ...
Dominic Cummings' lockdown-breaking trip to Barnard Castle was a huge issue - this cardboard sign attached to railings in Stockbridge, Edinburgh, summed up the anger. Photo: Allan Crow