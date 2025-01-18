Long established Fife factory set to cut two-thirds of its workforce

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 17th Jan 2025, 17:19 GMT
Updated 18th Jan 2025, 13:02 GMT
A historic Fife business is set to slash its workforce by almost two-thirds.

GMM Pfaudler-Balfour has told workers at its Leven factory that it intends to cut the workforce from 57 to just 19.

The company’s announcement, which came on the back of a decline in its UK customer base and order book, sparked concern among unions and politicians, with Wendy Chamberlain MP for North-east Fife seeking an urgent meeting with management.

Pfaulder has been in operation in the Kingdom for over 200 years, and supplies products and services to the chemical and pharmaceutical industries. Eight years ago it had a workforce of more than 200, but work was transferred to its plant in Germany.

GMM Pfaudler-Balfour broke the news to workers today (Pic: Google Maps)GMM Pfaudler-Balfour broke the news to workers today (Pic: Google Maps)
Mrs Chamberlain said: ““I’m extremely concerned to hear the reports that there will be further reductions in the workforce at the site. I’ll be seeking an urgent meeting with management to understand the reasons for this announcement and what, if anything, can be done to ameliorate it.”

The company’s proposals will see some operations continue, but production of glass lined products will end in Leven.

Officials from GMB union will meet with management in the coming days

Dom Prichard, union organiser, said the factory had endured a gradual decline.

He added: “The plans for the effective closure of this plant are, sadly, no surprise but that should not make it any more acceptable. It is not only a blow for the remaining workers, who are only a fraction of the numbers once employed there, but yet another blow to Scotland’s manufacturing and engineering sector.”

