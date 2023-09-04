The Present Shop has been part of The Mercat Shopping Centre since 1996, and it will shut early in 2024. The business continues to trade as normal, and will operate online as well as at its store in Killin, Perthshire, but its announcement marks the end of its physical presence in the Lang Toun.

Over the past 27 years it has employed over 160 staff, with six of the current team clocking up almost 100 years of service between them.

The Present Shop, owned by Jim Collins, established itself with two shops side by side and thrived among the many chains stores, and outlasted all of them, except Boots.

The closure of M&S had a huge impact on footfall into the centre, and the loss of BhS and Subway - which operated a popular take-away next to it - added to the decline in passing trade. Mr Collins closed one shop in 2018 to concentrate on the one unit opposite Poundland and TKMaxx.

A post on the shop’s Facebook page said: “We have always been immensely proud to be part of Kirkcaldy town centre but sadly the time has come to say goodbye to our retail store in the Mercat Centre. When we started in 1996 small independent shops were relatively rare in shopping centres. The then landlords gave us the opportunity and the rest as they say is history. We were minnows amongst all the big names but we flourished and prospered thanks to the commitment and loyalty of the local staff employed.

“Indeed over the years we have been blessed with some amazing staff. We offer sincere thanks for all their support and hard work for making The Present Shop the success it has been. Sadly some have since passed away– we never forget them.”

It noted the changing face of the Mercat’s shops with only Boots remaining from the tenants there in 1996.

It continued: “Over the past 27 years The Present Shop has created over 160 jobs in the local community, endless friendships, several relationships and even a marriage! To the seven staff now remaining - six of whom have 98 years service between them - thank you for standing by us. Your loyalty and support is truly appreciated.