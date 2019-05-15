Long service award for Glenrothes first aid volunteer

A Glenrothes St Andrew’s First Aid volunteer has been presented with a long service medal to mark 15 years of service to the charity.

Michelle Paton, who has lived in the town all her life, has devoted her free time to help others since her youth.

Initially joining the cadets section of the charity at the age of 11, Michelle spent five years honing her skills.

She then moved to the volunteer corps at the age of 16, where she volunteers at events across Fife.

Michelle has provided much-needed first aid at a huge variety of events, including summer galas, Leuchars Airshow and T in the Park.

She makes a huge impact on the lives of others, helping to run the Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes cadets section where she passes on first aid training and skills to young people between 11 to 15 years old.

She said: “I am very grateful to receive this award for my years of service. I loved it the minute I started. I continue to volunteer as I enjoy it, especially the variety of different events we cover. I hope to carry on for years to come.

“I think it is important to learn first aid as you never know what will happen – you could save someone’s life.”

Despite her long service, Michelle shows no signs of slowing down and she and her fellow volunteers will be at local events throughout Fife over the summer.

St Andrew’s First Aid is Scotland’s only dedicated first aid charity and has trained more than 54,362 people in CPR alone since 2015. To learn more about their work visit www.firstaid.org.uk