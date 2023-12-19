Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Steve Robinson, Joanne Wibberley, Neil Chalmers and Michael Chalmers were presented with long service medals at a recent presentation at the local lifeboat station.

They each received medals marking 20 years of service to the RNLI from station chairman Charlie Ritchie.

A spokesperson for Kinghorn RNLI said: “Congratulations to all four, and thank you for your service. A huge thank you to operations manager Liz Davidson and the many crew who helped organise the event.”