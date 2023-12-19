Long service awards for Kinghorn RNLI volunteers
Four volunteers from Kinghorn RNLI have been recognised for their long service to the lifesaving charity.
Steve Robinson, Joanne Wibberley, Neil Chalmers and Michael Chalmers were presented with long service medals at a recent presentation at the local lifeboat station.
They each received medals marking 20 years of service to the RNLI from station chairman Charlie Ritchie.
A spokesperson for Kinghorn RNLI said: “Congratulations to all four, and thank you for your service. A huge thank you to operations manager Liz Davidson and the many crew who helped organise the event.”