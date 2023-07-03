Long service awards for members of Fife am dram company
The awards are presented to members as a show of appreciation for their service both on and off the stage. Between them, the combined total of years’ service of the latest members to receive the awards was 385 years.
Those members receiving their awards at a rehearsal for the company’s latest production, Made in Dagenham, were Claire Duggan (10 years); Kay Dickson (40 years); Kathryn Kitchen (15 years); Moira Robertson (45 years); Charlie Sinclair (35 years); Carol Sinclair (25 years); Clark Graham (25 years); Harry Kerr (55 years); Peter Easson (45 years); Cathy Endeacott (35 years) and John Urquhart (55 years).
The company are set to perform their first musical on the stage of the newly refurbished Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy from November 14 to 18, 2023.