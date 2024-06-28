Long service awards totalling 280 years for members of Fife am dram company
The awards are presented to members as a show of appreciation for their service both on and off the stage. Between them, the combined total of years’ service of the latest members to receive the awards was 280 years.
Those members receiving their awards at a rehearsal for the company’s latest production, Elf, last week were Cara Hayes (10 years), Claire Johnstone (10 years), Darren Rhodes (10 years), Laura Jenkins (25 years), Jennifer Munnoch (15 years), Gemma Craigie-Sharland (10 years), Morag Hay (40 years), Margaret Mackenzie (30 years), Fiona Brodie (45 years), Donna Grieve (20 years), Dorothy Peterson (55 years) and Michelle Winter (20 years)
The company are set to perform Elf at the Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy from November 12 to 16, 2024 following the success of last year’s production of Made In Dagenham.
Tickets will be on sale soon via members on [email protected]
