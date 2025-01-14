Long-standing chairman of Fife community council steps down

Alex MacDonald has stepped down from the role of chairman for the Royal Burgh of Burntisland Community Council after many years. (Pic: Submitted)

The long-standing chairman of a Fife community council has stepped down.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex MacDonald had been chairman of the Royal Burgh of Burntisland Community Council for so many years he can’t recall exactly how many, however he took the decision at the end of last year to step back from the role.

Despite no longer chairing the meetings, Alex will remain as a member of the community council, which he joined on its formation in 1976.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He stepped down as chairman at the end of December, with a presentation being made to him at the last meeting of the community council.

The Royal Burgh of Burntisland Community Council was formed in 1976 after the previous Burntisland Town Council was a casualty of the 1974 local government reform.

The community council has continued ever since and during this time, Alex has seen many changes – and many things staying just the same.

Among the changes over the years, the local population has grown to around 6500 residents, the big local employers have now gone and most working people commute to work or work in smaller local businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The High Street is currently thriving and has managed to buck the national trend and the town remains an attractive place to live and visit.

However, like every community, it has its issues and the community council continues to work towards improving the town’s services, environment and acting as a local voice for everyone on all issues of concern.

Anne Smith, secretary of the community council, said: “Alex has developed his skills over the years and has proved a reliable, honest, fair and unfailingly polite chair.

"Monthly public meetings always run punctually, however long I make the draft agenda. Our fellow community councillors are grateful that Alex will remain a member as he has a wealth of knowledge of a vast number of issues that have arisen over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As nobody has yet volunteered to step into Alex’s shoes, the community council plans to experiment with rotating chair responsibility for the next few months at least, with continuity supported by the other office bearers – vice chair, treasurer and secretary.”

There are currently ten community councillors in Burntisland, but the community council can have up to 15, so anyone interested in getting involved is urged to come forward.

Alex will be keeping busy not just as a community councillor, but also in his role as chairman with local charity Burntisland First Aid Services Trust (BFAST) who have recently taken over the old Burntisland Police Station as a base and training centre.