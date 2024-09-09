One of Kirkcaldy’s long-standing pubs has closed and the property sold for redevelopment.

The White Heather has been a landmark on Hendry Road for decades, but its doors have now been shut. Trust Inns, which ran it, confirmed it has been sold and was no longer part of its portfolio.

In a post on its Facebook page, the pub said it was set to be demolished to make way for new commercial units, similar to the redevelopment at the top of Rossyln Street which saw a former car wash and showroom turned into a new row of retail outlets including a supermarket and fast-food takeaway.

The White Heather opened in 1959s and was the town’s first roadhouse. It quickly became a popular place for wedding receptions and dances, and for folk going to gigs at the nearby Kirkcaldy YM. It boasted a public bar, cocktail bar and also offered accommodation.

No planning applications have yet been submitted to Fife Council make any changes to the building or the land it occupies.