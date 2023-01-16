The Wheatsheaf Inn closed its doors recently, and the building in Tolbooth Street has been boarded up.

But, its owners Admiral Taverns, are looking for a new mine host to take over the pub which has been part of the Lang Toun for decades.

It describes the Wheatsheaf as “a wee gem” and billed it as a “a wet led, traditional working man’s pub” with a daytime trade as well as a clientele for live music in the evenings.

The Wheatsheaf Inn has bene part of the town centre for decades

It added: “Supported by a very loyal customer base this pub has a ‘what you see is what you get’ feel with a warm welcome from the management and cliental combined with a strong trading history.”

The owners are looking for applicants who know the area and will embrace its regulars.

Admiral Taverns said there will be a “small investment” to make the pub ready to trade should someone take it on.

It added: “Admiral Taverns are looking for applicants who know the area, who will embrace the loyal customer base, who will have a vision for the food offer and build on it whilst demonstrating the drive and passion to ensure that The Wheatsheaf is at the heart of the community.

This site has the potential to be a hub for session music/open mic whilst continuing to be the traditional working man’s daytime pub whilst maintaining excellent standards and providing good quality beers and ales.”