Loony dookers in Kinghorn raise £1,295 for the RNLI

Kinghorn RNLI Lifeboat Station kicked off 2020 in style with around 160 people jumping into the cold Firth of Forth to celebrate the new year. Many dookers came in fancy dress with Flintstones and Superman amongst them and �1,295 was raised for the RNLI on the day.

Sheona Smith, Kinghorn Lifeboat fundraising chairman, said: “We had fantastic support from our local community again with a record-breaking number of swimmers taking part this year to welcome the new decade.

“We welcomed many people to the beach and through their generosity £1,295 was raised to help continue saving lives at sea.

“Kinghorn was one of the busiest lifeboat stations in Scotland in 2019 with the pagers sounding 82 times.

“This service, and all the training involved, costs a lot of money so fundraising events are essential to maintain the service. It costs £1,527 per year to train a RNLI crewmember.

“Our lifeboat was launched for the event and the volunteer crew undertook a demonstration in the bay.”

She added: We had a number of crew members in the water providing safety cover. They confirmed that the water was very cold, even in their dry-suits and thermal clothing!”