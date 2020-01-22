Lottery award for Fife mental health project

A leading mental health charity has scooped an award from the National Lottery for its self-harm support service in Fife.

Penumbra’s Self-Harm Project opened in west Fife in 2005 to provide a non-judgemental, friendly and user-led support service to people across the Kingdom, including Kirkcaldy, who self-harm.

The team explores the needs of family, carers and professionals in contact with people who self-harm.

The project supports people aged 18+ in a range of ways including drop-ins, coffee mornings, workshops and one-to-one sessions, as well as working throughout Fife to raise awareness of self-harm issues.

Across Scotland, Penumbra is a leading mental health charity providing a range of support services to around 1800 people each week.

Penumbra works with partners across 17 local authority areas to provide innovative mental health support in a community setting.

Anne-Marie Logan, area manager for Penumbra’s East region which takes in Fife, said the staff are really pleased to have won the accolade: “We’re delighted to receive this award from the national lottery’s community fund for our Self-Harm Project in Fife,” she said.

“The Fife Self Harm Project works with people who are at risk of suicide and self-harm, and we provide a safe and non-judgemental environment where people can explore their issues about self-harm in confidence.

“Often at times we’re the first opportunity people have had to talk about these issues in a compassionate and sensitive setting.

“Self-harm is a complex issue so everything we do is person centred and we very much see our project as a user-led where we take a holistic approach in looking at all aspects of someone’s life, rather than just focussing on injuries.”

Neil Ritch, National Lottery Community Fund Scotland director, said the award will make a difference: “I am delighted that mental health charity Penumbra has secured a grant from The National Lottery Community Fund. This award will make a real difference where it is needed most and I wish the Penumbra Fife self-harm team every success in delivering a great project for their community.”