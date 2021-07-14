Lottery funding boost for community groups across Fife
Groups across Fife are celebrating a share of £340,391 from the National Lottery Community Fund.
The frontline organisations were given the cash to help them adapt and recover from the impact of COVID-19.
Kirkcaldy’s Cottage Family Centre got £77,000 which will enable it to continue its Connecting Families project which provides therapeutic interventions to young people and their families facing multiple challenges.
Pauline Buchan, centre manager said: “There are no words to express how absolutely delighted we are to have received continuation funding from the National Lottery Community Fund particularly during what has been a very challenging time for so many of our children, young people and their families.
“Our on-going support from the National Lottery Community Fund will continue to provide a safe, non-judgmental space for families to work through their relationship issues, conflict and wellbeing needs.”
The ongoing regeneration of Silverburn Park in Leven saw £106,475 go to FEAT which will use the funding to deliver a variety of community activities including a volunteer programme.
Duncan Mitchell, company secretary, said: “It will make a huge difference in our ongoing regeneration efforts, turning the park from what was a decaying place and transforming it back to a vibrant place once again.
“This project can be a real catalyst for realising aspirations and hope once again for the future.”
Buckhind Players got £10,000 to continue its adult theatre group and launch a group for young people, and Fife Centre for Equalities £80,441 to provide a range of services for minority ethnic older people,
Nina Munday, chief executive, said: “During the start of the pandemic, we identified that information and support was not reaching minority ethnic older people living in Fife.
“ This was because the volunteers-led lunch clubs could not be held due to restrictions.
“The National Lottery Community Fund awarded us a small grant to enable us to recruit three multi-lingual staff who distributed culturally sensitive food parcels, as well as providing the latest COVID-19 information to the older people in their own language.
“Now with this new funding, the older people will have more confidence in accessing mainstream services.”