Thirty new-born lambs are making their grand entrance into the world this Spring at Fife-based charity, Lucky Ewe, and are jumping for joy with their new coats, all designed and knitted by some of Scotland’s and the UK’s most caring National Lottery winners.

They got together to design and knit dozens of colourful coats to ensure all of the lambs born at Bonnyton Farm near Leven are kept warm and cosy during the first days and weeks of their lives.

Lucky Ewe provides a vital lifeline for young Scottish people with additional support needs, giving them the opportunity to experience farming and animal husbandry, which will ultimately lead them to achieving formal qualifications and potentially jobs.

Lottery winners Jannette Wedgeworth, Ken Wedgeworth and Libby Elliot pose with the first new-born lambs of 2023 after providing them with new coats(Pic: Anthony Devlin)

Every week 30 young people between the ages of nine and 22 are supported by Lucky Ewe the charity which came into being five years ago.

After winning £2.2m on The National Lottery in 2012, Libby Elliot, from Fife, has been donating large amounts of her time to supporting the organisation.

Libby said, “It is just an amazing charity which does so much for the local community. Young people are able to learn so much and develop their confidence and then can go on to develop a career which otherwise may not have been possible for them.”

Libby continued, “The lambing season is obviously one of the most important times of the year for us, as both a farm and in terms of learning for the people we support.

The first new-born lambs of 2023 wear their new coats (Pic: Anthony Devlin)

“Lucky Ewe appreciates the beautiful, colourful coats knitted by the generous lottery winners. They will all be put to very good use to help to ensure our new lambs are kept warm and healthy.”

Among the team of Scottish-based National Lottery knitters, is Jannette Wedgeworth from Stranraer, whose husband, Ken, won £1m on the National Lottery in 2016.