Lottery winners knit coats for new born lambs at Fife farm
The first new-born lambs of 2023 have been receiving some TLC from animal-loving and creative National Lottery winners this Spring.
Thirty new-born lambs are making their grand entrance into the world this Spring at Fife-based charity, Lucky Ewe, and are jumping for joy with their new coats, all designed and knitted by some of Scotland’s and the UK’s most caring National Lottery winners.
They got together to design and knit dozens of colourful coats to ensure all of the lambs born at Bonnyton Farm near Leven are kept warm and cosy during the first days and weeks of their lives.
Lucky Ewe provides a vital lifeline for young Scottish people with additional support needs, giving them the opportunity to experience farming and animal husbandry, which will ultimately lead them to achieving formal qualifications and potentially jobs.
Every week 30 young people between the ages of nine and 22 are supported by Lucky Ewe the charity which came into being five years ago.
After winning £2.2m on The National Lottery in 2012, Libby Elliot, from Fife, has been donating large amounts of her time to supporting the organisation.
Libby said, “It is just an amazing charity which does so much for the local community. Young people are able to learn so much and develop their confidence and then can go on to develop a career which otherwise may not have been possible for them.”
Libby continued, “The lambing season is obviously one of the most important times of the year for us, as both a farm and in terms of learning for the people we support.
“Lucky Ewe appreciates the beautiful, colourful coats knitted by the generous lottery winners. They will all be put to very good use to help to ensure our new lambs are kept warm and healthy.”
Among the team of Scottish-based National Lottery knitters, is Jannette Wedgeworth from Stranraer, whose husband, Ken, won £1m on the National Lottery in 2016.
Jannette said, “I have loved knitting the lamb coats and it is great to see them being put to such good use to ensure our new babies on the Fife coast are kept warm and healthy during the first few weeks of their lives.”