A team of National Lottery winners from Scotland, with a combined wealth of more than £50m, have volunteered their time to ensure a Fife charity’s herd of animals are cosy and protected this winter.

The winners, including two of Scotland’s biggest ever publicity winners, spent a day with the Lucky Ewe which was based at Bonnyton Farm in Leven and is currently looking for a new home while operating out of Hillview Animal Park in Alloa.

It provides a vital lifeline for young Scottish people with additional support needs, giving them the opportunity to experience farming and animal husbandry, which will ultimately lead them to achieving formal qualifications and potentially jobs. Every week 30 young people between the ages of nine and 22 are supported by Lucky Ewe.

The National Lottery winners spent the day working with some of the young people building and decorating animal shelters which will ensure all of the animals, including goats, sheep, a donkey and alpacas, are well cared for and kept warm and cosy during the cold winter months.

National Lottery winners rally to build animal shelters ahead of winter (Pic: Alan Peebles)

After winning £2.2M on Lotto on The National Lottery in 2012, Libby Elliot, from Fife, has been donating large amounts of her time to support Lucky Ewe. She was joined by fellow Fifers, Jim and Pam Forbes who won £665K on EuroMillions in 2017 Libby said, “It is just an amazing charity which does so much for the local community. Young people are able to learn so much and develop their confidence and then they can go on to develop a career which otherwise may not have been possible for them.

“Lucky Ewe is currently waiting to move to a new home and we are so grateful to Hillview Animal Park for stepping in to support us, offering us a space and care for our animals until the move happens.

“We were in desperate need of shelters for our animals as the cold winter months approach – we can never be sure what the weather is going to be doing up here!

“It is wonderful that our kind-hearted National Lottery winners have rallied to build these much-needed shelters. They will certainly ensure all of our “extended family” - as we call our animals - are very well cared for this winter!”