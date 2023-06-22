Louise Rogers: police appeal to trace woman reported missing in Kirkcaldy

Louise Rogers was last seen around 2.30pm on Thursday, June, 11, in Cook Street, Dysart. Police said it was out of character for her to go missing.

The 28-year-old woman is described as being between 5ft 5in and 5ft 7in in height with shoulder length brown hair. When last seen she was wearing a black t-shirt dress and black sandals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sergeant Danny Hatch said: “It is very out of character for Louise to go missing and concerns are growing. I am appealing for anyone who has seen Louise or who has any information on her whereabouts to contact us.”Contact 101 quoting incident 2258 of 22 June, 2023.