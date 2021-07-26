Dale (left) and Harry are about to shake things up in Love Island (ITV)

Two Glaswegian men are about to shake things up in Love Island.

Dale Mehmet and Harry Young will be attempting to turn the ladies’ heads while the men are at Casa Amor.

Tattoo-clad Dale said: “I would give myself a straight 10 out of 10. I will always back myself.

"I think the boys should watch out, especially if I like their girl.”

The 24-year-old, who owns his own barber business, says he’s got his eye on Faye because he likes her “attitude and personality”.

He said: “I’m not a bad guy who’s going to steal somebody’s girl. But if I want something, I’m going to pursue it.”

Dale, who says he’s got a “wee bit of Turkish” in him from his dad’s side, also confessed to being a “massive geek”.

Dale Mehmet (left) and Harry Young are joining Love Island during Casa Amor (pics: @dalehuncho @harryyoung__ on Instagram)

He said: “I love sci-fi movies, I love gaming, I love watching anime. I have a full anime sleeve, that’s how much I like it, I’ve got it tattooed on my body. I really like Japanese culture.”

Car salesman Harry Young is the first contestant ever to be recruited from dating app Tinder.

The 24-year-old said: “My flirt game is strong and you’re gonna see that in the villa.

"I’m buzzing to get in there and the boys better watch out.”

Harry says Kaz Kamwi – a fan favourite who is currently coupled up with Tyler Cruickshank – is in his top three.

He said: “But once I’m in there and speaking with people, it could change.

"If you have a connection with somebody, you’re going to have to step on toes or ruffle a few feathers.”

The pair are among 12 new contestants about to spice things up on the hugely popular ITV2 show.

Six men will be entering the original villa with the current Love Island women, and six women will enter Casa Amor with the men.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.