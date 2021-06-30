In a shock twist, Scottish girl Shannon Singh has been dumped from the Love Island villa just a few days in.

The 22-year-old received a text as soon as Chloe chose to couple up with her partner Aaron.

She said: "Oh my god, I’ve been dumped.”

Love Island (ITV)

The model from Fife then read out the text: "Shannon you are now single and have been dumped from the island, please pack your bags and say bye.”

Shannon was a hugely popular contestant on this year’s show – with many calling her the ‘it girl’ of the series.

Looking tearful when speaking to the cameras after being dumped, she said: “It is what it is.”

Shannon Singh has been dumped from Love Island (ITV)

The news sent Twitter into meltdown.

Former winner Amber Gill Tweeted: “Why is Shannon gone I HATE THIS.”

Jason Okundaye wrote: “If there’s no secret villa that Shannon is waiting at I’m tempted to stop watching, I think that’s unacceptable and from a perspective of contestant welfare it doesn’t feel worth it to have played her like that."

It comes after Aaron chose to couple up with Shannon on the first day – ignoring two other girls who stepped forward for him and the fact Shannon did not.

Another Twitter user wrote: "Shannon being gone is all Aaron's fault, he picked a girl who he knew didn't even want him...”

