Winter Love Island seems like a century ago.

But it is actually just under a year and a half since the islanders first entered the South African villa, in January 2020.

If you can cast your memory back to more innocent times, it was the series of the twins, Justin Bieber lookalike Luke M, Shaughna’s devastating recoupling after Casa Amor, and the Siannise slow clap meme.

What are the former Love Island cast up to now? (Insta: @paige_turley @shaughnaphillips @siannisefudge)

Scotland’s own Paige Turley was crowned the winner alongside beau Finn Tapp. Have the memories of those halcyon days come flooding back?

Well here’s what your favourite former islanders are up to now.

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp

Winners Paige and Finn are still together! They celebrated their one year anniversary back in Feb and have moved in to a swanky pad together in Manchester.

You’ll remember Paige, from East Lothian, is the ex-girlfriend of singer Lewis Capaldi – with rumours that she was the subject of his heartbreaking Someone You Loved.

The 23-year-old has launched her own singing career since leaving the villa, while Finn (a former semi-professional footballer) has his own YouTube channel.

Shaughna Philips

With her warm personality and endless relatableness, Shaughna quickly became a fan favourite on Winter Love Island.

The nation’s heart went out to her when she returned from Casa Amor having stayed true to Callum Jones – only to find he had had his head turned by Molly Smith.

But now she’s living her best life, with a clothing collection with In The Style, and a number of partnerships with big brands. Truly, congrats hun!

Siânnise Fudge and Luke Trotman

Siânnise and Luke T were a hugely popular couple on last year’s Love Island,.

After a slight Rebecca-shaped bump, their relationship blossomed adorably on the show and they became the runners up.

Well, the pair are still together and look more loved up than ever. They even have a puppy, Nala.

Luke Mabbott

Luke M was the Justin Bieber lookalike who’d already starred in Geordie Shore (well, he had a little cameo).

He charmed the ladies with his general nice-ness and came third with then partner Demi Jones.

The pair are no longer together, but he has since coupled up with Lucie Donlan, who starred in the previous series of Love Island.

Demi Jones

Demi was another firm favourite on Winter Love Island, with her hilarious and spectacular fall becoming the stuff of legend.

The 22-year-old was recently diagnosed with thyroid cancer and has been raising awareness of the condition.

She has had surgery to remove the tumour and further surgery to remove her thyroid, recently telling fans it’s looking “really optimistic”. We wish her all the best.

Eve and Jess Gale

These two caused a stir as the first pair of twins to enter the Love Island villa.

Their infamous hair-twirling sent Twitter all a flutter, and they were sadly separated on just day six when Eve was dumped.

Without her twin, Jess made it all the way to week seven and came fourth with partner Ched Uzor. Sadly, Jess and Ched split in June 2020.

Now, the twins seem to be loving life as influencers trotting around the globe.